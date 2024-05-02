General Booty Enters Transfer Portal

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback General Booty is officially entering the transfer portal after two seasons at the school, OUInsider.com reported Thursday.

Booty came over as a walk-on in 2022 after playing a season at Tyler Junior College. He appeared in one game in each of the 2022 and 2023 seasons but didn’t attempt a pass.

General Booty is in the transfer portal after two seasons with the #Sooners.https://t.co/sffn2Vamn1 pic.twitter.com/r76wZyWzv3 — OUInsider (@OUInsider) May 2, 2024



Before that, he was a prolific passer at Tyler Junior College, tossing 3,410 yards and 27 touchdowns, according to OU Insider. After the prolific season, he got a scholarship offer from the University of New Mexico but still chose to walk on at Oklahoma. (RELATED: Ole Miss Football Hires GM With Funniest Name Since Noah Knigga: REPORT)

Booty graduated from Allen High School in Texas where he played just his senior season, passing for 2,235 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also added nine rushing touchdowns and 401 yards on the ground, according to the Sooners’ website.

Booty is no stranger to switching schools, as he played for a different school every year in high school. After spending his freshman year at Corona del Mar High School in Newport Beach, California, he transferred to Cornerstone Christian Schools in San Antonio, Texas, as a sophomore. He then went back to California for his junior year, attending JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano before ultimately finishing at Allen, according to the Sooners’ website.

Wherever he winds up next, Booty will have two years remaining on his NCAA eligibility, according to OU Insider.