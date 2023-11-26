Mississippi State Hires ‘Mastermind’ Jeff Lebby As Next Head Coach

Jeff Lebby is headed to Mississippi State!

Just 24 hours after it was reported that Jeff Lebby was a top target in the Bulldogs‘ coaching hunt, the Oklahoma offensive coordinator will be leaving his post with the Sooners to become the new head coach of Mississippi State.

The university announced the hiring Sunday. The deal between Lebby and the Bulldogs is for five years, according to Footballscoop.

Along with his offensive coordinator duties at Oklahoma for Brent Venables, Lebby was also calling the plays on that side of the ball at UCF while under Josh Heupel and at Ole Miss while working for Lane Kiffin. His gig with Mississippi State will be his first head coaching opportunity.

Under Lebby, the Sooners had the No. 3 scoring offense in the nation this season, racking up more than 43 points per game.

An offensive mastermind, a dynamic play caller and the engineer of some of the most feared offenses in college football. Please join us in welcoming the 36th head football coach in program history, Jeff Lebby! 📰 » https://t.co/VOgdIY8aMC@Coach_Leb | #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/LEY36LlLeD — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) November 26, 2023

The school labels Lebby as an “offensive mastermind,” and judging by the numbers, it’s hard to argue with that.

And with the lack of success the Bulldogs’ program has had and how good of a job Lebby could’ve eventually gotten, this is such a fantastic hire by Mississippi State. They definitely deserve some kudos for this one.

HAIL STATE! (RELATED: Texas A&M Drops The Ball With Mike Elko Hiring)

Did I do it right?