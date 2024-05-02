John Rich Offers Free Concert For UNC Students Who Protected American Flag

Country music icon John Rich offered a free concert Wednesday evening for the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill Greek-letter fraternity that protected the American Flag during a pro-Palestine protest.

Rich took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to offer UNC-Chapel Hill’s Pi Kappa Phi fraternity boys who were seen holding up their school’s American flag after pro-Palestine protesters attempted to take it down on Tuesday. The country star tagged conservative commentator Dan Bongino, asking if the commentator could be talked into doing a “live broadcast from their frat house.” (RELATED: Billionaire Dem Donor Cuts Huge Check To Frat Boys Who Held Up American Flag At Protest)

“For the boys who protected the American flag at UNC, I’d like to offer a free concert for their celebration of freedom party (anybody know how to find these young men?),” Rich wrote.

For the boys who protected the American flag at UNC, I’d like to offer a free concert for their celebration of freedom party👍(anybody know how to find these young men?)Maybe we could talk @dbongino into doing a live broadcast from their frat house? Cmon Dan, live a little🤣… — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) May 1, 2024

Protesters at the school Tuesday replaced their campus’ American flag with the Palestinian flag, which UNC’s interim Chancellor Lee Roberts restored as he was seen leading a troop of officers to place the U.S. flag back on. Following Roberts’ exit from the area, protesters again attempted to take down the U.S. flag, but were seen being stopped by Pi Kappa Phi fraternity boys who prevented the flag from touching the ground.

After video footage circulated online, John Noonan started a fundraiser for the fraternity boys Wednesday morning, who wrote that the funds were to throw the frat a “party they deserve.”

“Commie losers across the country have invaded college campuses to make dumb demands of weak University Administrators. But amidst the chaos, the screaming, the anti-semitism, the hatred of faith and flag, stood a platoon of American heroes. Armored in Vineyard Vines and Patagonia, fueled by Zyn and White Claws, these triumphant Brohemians protected Old Glory from the unwashed Marxist horde — laughing at their shrieks and wails and shielding the Stars & Stripes from Soviet missiles,” the fundraiser description stated.

“These boys… no, men, of the UNC Chapel Hill Pi Kappa Phi, gave the best to America and now they deserve the best.”

As of Wednesday evening, the group has raised $313,603 out of their $350,000 goal, with an update on the page stating that the group was “overwhelmed” by the “glorious, Patriotic Americans who value good beer and great times.”

“We are in contact with multiple leaders from fraternities whose members helped defend the flag, including Alpha Epsilon Pi and others, in addition to Pi Kappa Psi. Our gratitude goes to all of them and we will update supporters on what comes next,” the update stated.