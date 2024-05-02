Paramedics And Police Called To Hotel After Fight Between Britney Spears And Her Boyfriend: REPORT

Police officers attended the Chateau Marmont Wednesday night, after reports that Britney Spears was allegedly involved in an altercation with her boyfriend, Paul Soliz.

Sources close to the situation reported Spears was out of control, crying and appeared to be cut, according to TMZ. The pop icon was almost taken away in an ambulance after police attended the scene in response to a disturbance call. Officers arrived at the hotel at roughly 11 p.m., but saw no signs of trouble, and left the property, according to TMZ. Spears and Soliz retracted to their hotel room and reportedly continued drinking and partying. It is believed they were involved in an alleged altercation that turned physical, and Spears may have injured her leg.

Initial reports noted the famous singer was screaming and appeared to be “out of control” in the hallway of her suite. Several guests believed Spears was having a full breakdown and they phoned police to notify them that further assistance was required, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the matter said paramedics were told there was an “injured person,” and other sources from the hotel noted there was an underlying sense of fear that Spears was having some sort of mental breakdown, according to TMZ.

Paramedics arrived on-scene at 12:40 a.m. and observed that Britney had exited the hotel with a pillow and blanket wrapped around herself, and had been visibly crying.

She refused to voluntarily get into the ambulance and ended up opting to have her security team take her home.

She left her boyfriend behind at the scene. (RELATED: Britney Spears Finalizes Divorce After 14 Months Of Marriage: REPORT)

This story continues to develop.