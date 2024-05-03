WARNING GRAPHIC: Video Shows Philadelphia Cop Shoot At Dogs Assailing Man In Street

A West Philadelphia police officer was forced to shoot a dog attacking a man on the streets Wednesday, NBC 10 Philadelphia reported.

A police officer shot a dog to stop it from attacking a 53-year-old man, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia. Authorities said the officer, who was on routine patrol, was alerted by a witness to several loose dogs nearby. The incident was captured on video as the officer found four dogs aggressively attacking the man. Attempts to scatter the animals using the patrol car’s siren failed.

As the attack continued, the officer took action by getting out of the vehicle and firing his weapon several times at the dogs, killing one, identified as a Cane Corso. The remaining dogs then fled the scene, the outlet reported. The victim suffered multiple bite wounds across his body and was quickly taken to a local hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police confirmed that the officer involved was unharmed during the incident. However, it was noted that the officer’s body-worn camera was not active at the time of the shooting. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation into the incident, the details of which are being carefully reviewed, including video evidence from the scene, NBC 10 Philadelphia reported. (RELATED: Video Shows Woman Throw Dog Off Parking Garage, Leave It For Dead)

The police have not released the name of the officer involved as the investigation continues. Further updates are expected as more information becomes available, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for comments but has yet to receive a response.