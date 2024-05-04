Video Shows Dramatic Chase As Officers Track Down Alleged Juvenile Car Thieves

A video captured a chase Friday as California officers track down alleged juvenile car thieves, TMZ reported.

Law enforcement officers engaged in a foot chase after a group of teenagers allegedly stole a car and led police on a brief pursuit. The Costa Mesa Police Department confirmed that the incident began when officers spotted a vehicle reported stolen and attempted to pull it over. However, the suspects did not comply, leading to the chase, according to TMZ.

The pursuit was brief, with the young suspects abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Dramatic moments were captured on camera, with footage obtained by TMZ showing the teenagers sprinting through a busy intersection while police, with weapons drawn, pursued them. The scene was chaotic, with multiple police cruisers and helicopters circling overhead, adding to the intensity of the chase, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Video Shows Cop Shooting Suspect After He Clings To Vehicle Door During Attempted Carjacking)

The incident stirred considerable attention among passersby and created a tense atmosphere on the streets. The swift response from the police prevented any injuries or further complications, effectively managing the situation. The situation did not escalate to gunfire, and the police were able to arrest the suspects without further incident. Three teens were taken into custody, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department, TMZ reported. The charges they face were not disclosed.