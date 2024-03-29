Video Shows Cop Shooting Suspect After He Clings To Vehicle Door During Attempted Carjacking

Dashcam video caught the moment a suspect tried to outrun California police by clinging to the door of a vehicle he was trying to carjack, KTVU reported.

The video stems from a domestic violence call in January when investigators say the suspect, Juan Valdez, 40, led police on a chase before his car’s left front tire blew out, and he attempted to carjack a motorist, according to KTVU. The video shows Valdez jump out of his car and rush to the driver’s side window of a car in front of him that apparently pulled over due to police sirens. (RELATED: Video Shows Suspect Drag State Trooper Across Road As He Allegedly Attempts To Flee Traffic Stop)

Video: Suspect clings to moving car while being chased by police. https://t.co/IDX4RmaBDn Click the image to read more: — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) March 29, 2024

“He’s trying to carjack somebody,” an officer can be heard saying in the video when Valdez tries to open the driver’s side door. The driver then speeds off, but Valdez appears to grab on to the door handle and the slightly opened driver’s side window.

GRAPHIC VIDEO:

Valdez struggles to hang on to the car for about 100 yards before the driver pulls over and the suspect then attempts to break in through the passenger side door.

“Hey, you’re gonna get [deleted] shot, dude!” an officer yells at Valdez before shooting him and yelling, “Get on the [deleted] ground! Get on the [deleted] ground!”

While officers move in to arrest him, Valdez says, “Ah, bro, why did you shoot me?”

After officers put cuffs on Valdez, one then asks the suspect, “Where did you get hit at?”

Valdez answers, “Come on, bro, don’t you see?” A bit later Valdez says, “My arm is broken. He shot me in the [deleted] arm.”

Before taking him to the hospital, officers provided first aid to Valdez, CBS13 reported.

After being released from the hospital, Valdez was taken to jail and charged with five felonies, including carjacking, false imprisonment, evasion, resisting arrest and committing a felony while out on release/parole for a prior felony, according to CBS 13.