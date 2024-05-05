Amy Schumer Plays Cheeky Prank To Lighten Mood At Jimmy Buffett’s Memorial

Amy Schumer lightened the mood at Jimmy Buffett’s memorial by playing a cheeky prank.

Schumer’s bold humor shocked guests at the memorial dinner last summer for the late singer, Page Six reported. At the Variety Power of Women event in New York City last Thursday, Schumer was honored and was introduced in a memorable way by Sascha Seinfeld, a staff writer on Schumer’s show “Life & Beth” and Jerry Seinfeld’s daughter.

Seinfeld recounted how the famous comedian lightened the mood during the somber occasion.

“Last summer at a memorial dinner for the late, great Jimmy Buffett, when his widow Jane Buffett entered the room of grieving guests, Amy took one of her t–s out, walked right up to Jane, and gave her a huge hug,” Seinfeld said, Page Six reported. “It cut right through the darkness and made everyone smile. If that isn’t a celebration of life, I don’t know what is.”

Amy Schumer pulled a racy prank at Jimmy Buffett’s memorial https://t.co/DLhDAP8yT8 pic.twitter.com/GrIZGLBo0a — Page Six (@PageSix) May 4, 2024

Schumer’s connection to the Buffett family was further emphasized by her quip to Buffett’s daughter. “She also said to his daughter and my friend Delaney, ‘If it makes you feel any better, I wish my dad was dead,’” Seinfeld said, Page Six reported. (RELATED: ‘Something Was Wrong’: Amy Schumer Diagnosed With Rare Disorder Following Online Critics’ Comments)

Schumer, who has been friends with the Buffetts for years and was a fan of the late singer’s music, often spoke about how his songs brought comfort and optimism. Buffett, famous for his hit “Margaritaville,” passed away from skin cancer in September 2023 at the age of 76.