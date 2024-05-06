Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Clashes With Sumo Wrestler While On Asian Tour

Talk about trying something new!

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has gotta be having one hell of an offseason judging by the activities that he’s involved in.

Parsons is currently on an Asian tour with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, and while in Japan (Tokyo to be exact), he ended up going one-on-one with a sumo wrestler. Yes, you read that right, and not only did he do it once, but twice. Parsons was taken care of easily in his first attempt, being thrown out of the circular dohyo with no problem. (RELATED: JJ Watt To Come Out Of Retirement If Texans ‘Absolutely Need It’)

After the sumo wrestler got the victory, Stroud taunted Parsons by giving him a “too small” celebration, and then on top of that, gestured a baby cradle at him. And to make the situation even more hilarious, the sumo wrestler imitated it! But the defeat only motivated Parsons.

“Run it back,” said Parsons. “I’m about to hit legs every day.”

Taking on the sumo wrestler in a second round, Parsons got the dub this time, pushing his opponent out of the dohyo.

WATCH:

Micah Parsons went 1v1 with a sumo wrestler 😳 This Tokyo trip is WILD. pic.twitter.com/Fl2hkCHW9g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2024

The life of a millionaire athlete, man … how cool would it be to just take a random tour of Asia and then find yourself going toe to toe with a sumo wrestler?

And speaking of random, why are Stroud and Parsons doing this tour together?

I didn’t even know they were friends. You really do learn something new everyday.