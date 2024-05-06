Emily Blunt Admits Kissing Men On Set Made Her Want To Throw Up: REPORT

Famous actress Emily Blunt reportedly admitted that she hasn’t always enjoyed kissing her male counterparts.

She spoke on The Howard Stern Show, Apr. 30, saying she has been met with some challenges when it comes to filming scenes that require chemistry, People reported. Blunt was candid about how difficult it can be when she doesn’t quite connect with the castmate she has kissing scenes with.

“Have you wanted to throw up?” Stern asked Blunt in the interview.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” she reportedly said. “I wouldn’t say it’s sort of extreme loathing, but I’ve definitely not enjoyed some of it.”

The 41-year-old star told Stern that on multiple occasions, she has had to really work hard at creating a bond where one didn’t exist.

“I’ve had chemistry with people I haven’t liked,” she told Stern, according to People.

Stern immediately chimed in to ask her if she could name names and reveal who she hasn’t had natural chemistry with, but Blunt wasn’t having it.

“I’m not gonna tell you,” she reportedly said.

She went on to explain her position.

“I have had chemistry with people who… I have not had a good time working with them” she said, while remaining steadfast in her dedication to not revealing any names, according to People.

“Sometimes it’s a strange thing. Sometimes you could have a rapport that’s really effortless, but it doesn’t translate onscreen,” she reportedly said.

Blunt explained what it was like to attempt to pull off intimate scenes with someone she doesn’t feel at all attracted to.

“Chemistry is this strange thing. It’s an ethereal thing that you can’t really bottle up and buy or sell. It’s like there or it’s not,” she said, the outlet reported.

“It’s just easier when you have a natural rapport with someone,” she said, according to People.

Blunt explained what she did to try making some magic where it doesn’t naturally exist, for the sake of the camera. (RELATED: ‘Aggressive Kisser’: Tori Spelling Recalls Chipping Her Tooth While Making Out In An Elevator)

“I’ve got to find something I love about everybody. I have to find something … Even if it’s one thing,” she reportedly told Stern.

“It might be that they have a nice laugh or I like how they speak to people. They’re polite. I mean, it might be something random,” she said, as she closed off with some advice, the outlet reported. “But find something you love about that person or something you love about them as the character and then kind of lean into that.”