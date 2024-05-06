Miami F1 Grand Prix Charged An Unbelievable Amount Of Money For Chicken Wings (And Everything Else)

Well … it is Miami.

Rich people were absolutely living it up during the Miami F1 Grand Prix, eating up $600 chicken wings with caviar and drinking down $3,600 rosé.

In Miami Gardens, Florida, F1 fans took to Hard Rock Stadium for the third edition of the Miami Grand Prix, which started Friday as a three-day event. (RELATED: Absolutely Wild Kansas Race, Kyle Larson Victory Results In The Closest NASCAR Finish Of All Time)

In March, Hard Rock International made the announcement that their Hard Rock Beach Club would be making a comeback in 2024, and boy oh boy, people of wealth took advantage. This includes types such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Well, the food prices at the Miami Grand Prix were absolutely ridiculous, at least for me and you. It’s a breeze for Musk and Bezos. But check this out, here are a few examples: We have a sample platter for $210, a fruit refresher for $190, Carne Asada Nachos for $180, Steamed Buns for $120, and get this … they had a Crispy Wing Board for $190. Yes, they had CHICKEN WINGS for $190!

Peep the boards:

F1 Miami prices are bat shit insane pic.twitter.com/6IK7MwtRsc — IcyVert (@IcyVert) May 3, 2024

The drinks are worse pic.twitter.com/C3G74Pf2Eu — David Sanders (@Sandersd84) May 4, 2024

By the way, love how somebody made a food comparison between Martinsville (my hometown) and Miami (my beloved) — LMAO!

I don’t know if you guys have ever had a hot dog from Martinsville Speedway, but if you haven’t, I highly suggest you do before you die.

I promise you it will be the best glizzy you will ever have.