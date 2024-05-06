Editorial

Absolutely Wild Kansas Race, Kyle Larson Victory Results In The Closest NASCAR Finish Of All Time

BLOG
Kyle Larson took the checkered flag Sunday night over Chris Buescher, doing so by just one inch to bring us the closest finish in NASCAR history. [X/Screenshot/Public — @NASCARONFOX]

[X/Screenshot/Public — @NASCARONFOX]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

First the Kentucky Derby, now Kansas!

Kyle Larson took the checkered flag Sunday night over Chris Buescher at Kansas Speedway’s AdventHealth 400, doing so by just one inch to bring us the closest finish in NASCAR history.

Following Kyle Busch spinning on Lap 261 (of 267) to force the race into overtime, Buescher claimed the No. 1 spot when the restart was issued for the two-lap shootout. However, on the last lap, Larson equalized things on the backstretch. (RELATED: The 150th Kentucky Derby Brings In Record-Setting $320.5 Million In Bets)

Firing straight for the finish line, both Larson and Buescher banged doors on two occasions. Just a foot away from the stripe, Buescher was leading, but Larson pulled off a surge to claim the victory in a literal photo finish, only winning by an incredible 0.001 seconds.

“That was wild,” Larson said. “I was obviously thankful for that caution. We were dying pretty bad. Was happy to come out third (off pit road), and figured my best shot was to choose the bottom and try and split three-wide to the inside.”

WATCH:

What an awesome weekend for racing!