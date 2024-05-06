Absolutely Wild Kansas Race, Kyle Larson Victory Results In The Closest NASCAR Finish Of All Time

First the Kentucky Derby, now Kansas!

Kyle Larson took the checkered flag Sunday night over Chris Buescher at Kansas Speedway’s AdventHealth 400, doing so by just one inch to bring us the closest finish in NASCAR history.

Following Kyle Busch spinning on Lap 261 (of 267) to force the race into overtime, Buescher claimed the No. 1 spot when the restart was issued for the two-lap shootout. However, on the last lap, Larson equalized things on the backstretch. (RELATED: The 150th Kentucky Derby Brings In Record-Setting $320.5 Million In Bets)

Firing straight for the finish line, both Larson and Buescher banged doors on two occasions. Just a foot away from the stripe, Buescher was leading, but Larson pulled off a surge to claim the victory in a literal photo finish, only winning by an incredible 0.001 seconds.

“That was wild,” Larson said. “I was obviously thankful for that caution. We were dying pretty bad. Was happy to come out third (off pit road), and figured my best shot was to choose the bottom and try and split three-wide to the inside.”

WATCH:

UNBELIEVABLE FINISH! KYLE LARSON WINS AT KANSAS. WOW. pic.twitter.com/O7K3pOnmTw — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 6, 2024

OFFICIAL: The margin of victory was 0.001 seconds. That is the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history. pic.twitter.com/QbXn0i8H9u — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 6, 2024

Ford is 0-for-30 in NASCAR’s top 3 series this season, and the manufacturer has lost 3 races this season by a combined SIX one-thousandths of a second. Cup Atlanta: Blaney loses by .003

Xfinity Texas: Sieg loses by .002

Cup Kansas: Buescher loses by .001 Wow. — Stephen Stumpf (@stephen_stumpf) May 6, 2024

What an awesome weekend for racing!