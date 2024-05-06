Entertainment

Tom Selleck Admits To Not Being As Well-Off As Fans Might Think

Actor Tom Selleck arrives for funeral services for former First Lady Nancy Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Legendary actor, Tom Selleck, revealed that despite his decades-long career in Hollywood, he’s really not as well-off as fans may think.

Selleck opened up about his successful career, and his latest role in “Blue Bloods,” during a recent interview with CBS News, but noted that he needs to continue working if he wants to maintain his lifestyle. Selleck currently lives on his ranch in California. “You know, hopefully, I keep working enough to hold onto the place,” he told the CBS reporter, during a recent interview at his home.

Cast member of “Magnum PI” (L-R) Tom Selleck accepts the Hero award from actor Matthew McConaughey at the taping of the 7th annual TV Land Awards in Los Angeles, California April 19, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Selleck has appeared in a series of notable roles, namely in “Magnum P.I.” and “Meet the Robinsons,” and has also seen success in his appearances on the hit sitcom, “Friends,” “Killers” and of course, his 1987 smash hit, “Three Men and a Baby.”

The interviewer seemed surprised to hear that he was still worried about losing his home.

“Seriously, that’s an issue? If you stopped working?” the CBS reporter asked Selleck.

“That’s always an issue,” Selleck replied.

Actor Tom Selleck arrives for the Golden Boot Awards ceremonies August 15, in Los Angeles. Selleck was honored with The Best of the West Award, for his work in the television movie “The Last Stand at Sabre Creek.”  RMP/VM

Actor Tom Selleck arrives as a guest at the premiere of the new Western film "Open Range" in Hollywood August 11, 2003. [Kevin Costner directed and stars in the film about a group of cowboys who are moving their cattle across the prairies of the west. The film, also stars Robert Duvall and Annette Bening and opens August 15 in the United States.]

The famous actor elaborated on his financial situation.

“If I stopped working, yeah,” he told CBS News. “Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!”

After 60 years in Hollywood, he was asked what he sees in his future, and Selleck was quick to reply, “Hopefully, work. As an actor, you never lose – I don’t lose, anyway – that sense that every time I finish a job, it’s my last job,” he said. (RELATED: ‘Lost All The Money’: Cher Admits To Losing Her Entire Fortune In The ’80s)

“You just go to work and you do the work. And I have a lot of reverence for what I call ‘the work,’ and I love it. And I’d like to keep doing it,” Selleck said.

