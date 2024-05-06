Tom Selleck Admits To Not Being As Well-Off As Fans Might Think

Legendary actor, Tom Selleck, revealed that despite his decades-long career in Hollywood, he’s really not as well-off as fans may think.

Selleck opened up about his successful career, and his latest role in “Blue Bloods,” during a recent interview with CBS News, but noted that he needs to continue working if he wants to maintain his lifestyle. Selleck currently lives on his ranch in California. “You know, hopefully, I keep working enough to hold onto the place,” he told the CBS reporter, during a recent interview at his home.

Selleck has appeared in a series of notable roles, namely in “Magnum P.I.” and “Meet the Robinsons,” and has also seen success in his appearances on the hit sitcom, “Friends,” “Killers” and of course, his 1987 smash hit, “Three Men and a Baby.”

The interviewer seemed surprised to hear that he was still worried about losing his home.

“Seriously, that’s an issue? If you stopped working?” the CBS reporter asked Selleck.

“That’s always an issue,” Selleck replied.

The famous actor elaborated on his financial situation

“If I stopped working, yeah,” he told CBS News. “Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!”

After 60 years in Hollywood, he was asked what he sees in his future, and Selleck was quick to reply, “Hopefully, work. As an actor, you never lose – I don’t lose, anyway – that sense that every time I finish a job, it’s my last job,” he said. (RELATED: ‘Lost All The Money’: Cher Admits To Losing Her Entire Fortune In The ’80s)

“You just go to work and you do the work. And I have a lot of reverence for what I call ‘the work,’ and I love it. And I’d like to keep doing it,” Selleck said.