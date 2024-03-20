Blanket Jackson Attempts To Block His Own Grandmother From Using Michael Jackson’s Estate Money

Michael Jackson’s son, Blanket, filed documents in court requesting to block his grandmother, Katherine, from using his father’s estate money to fund the appeal of a previous ruling.

Blanket and Katherine previously worked together to stop the executors of the Jackson estate from proceeding with a sizable business transaction. They were reportedly against the deal, according to TMZ. The pair presented their arguments in the case, but ultimately the court ruled against them, and the other party was free to continue with their arrangements. Katherine now wants to use money from the estate to fund the appeal, but Blanket made legal moves to prevent her from being able to access the funds, according to TMZ.

Blanket and Katherine no longer see eye to eye on the matter. Katherine reportedly feels the need to take every possible step to prevent the business transaction, but Blanket doesn’t believe it’s worth the fight. The court documents indicated that Blanket doesn’t see much chance of the appeal being successful, and doesn’t believe it’s in the best interests of the beneficiaries to continue footing the bill for the legal battle, according to TMZ.

As the heir to Michael Jackson’s estate, Blanket is likely to be protecting the finances of the estate to ensure the money is used responsibly.

Blanket’s court filing also requested the court use their best judgment to grant Katherine reasonable fees for her legal expenses from the pre-appeal portion of the court battle but has asked that this funding be carefully assessed, according to TMZ.

Katherine reportedly receives an annual seven-figure allowance. (RELATED: REPORT: Woman Sues Jermaine Jackson, Accuses Him Of Sexual Assault)

The judge has yet to rule on Blanket’s request to block his father’s estate from continuing to fund Katherine’s appeals.

This story continues to develop.