Blanket Jackson Attempts To Block His Own Grandmother From Using Michael Jackson’s Estate Money

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Michael Jackson’s son, Blanket, filed documents in court requesting to block his grandmother, Katherine, from using his father’s estate money to fund the appeal of a previous ruling.

Blanket and Katherine previously worked together to stop the executors of the Jackson estate from proceeding with a sizable business transaction. They were reportedly against the deal, according to TMZ. The pair presented their arguments in the case, but ultimately the court ruled against them, and the other party was free to continue with their arrangements. Katherine now wants to use money from the estate to fund the appeal, but Blanket made legal moves to prevent her from being able to access the funds, according to TMZ.

Paris Michael Katherine Jackson, Katherine Jackson and Prince Michael II attend Michael Jackson’s Public Memorial Service. Photo by Kevin Mazur/MJ Memorial via Getty Images

US popstar Michael Jackson addresses a press conference at the O2 arena in London, on March 5, 2009. Photo credit CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

Blanket and Katherine no longer see eye to eye on the matter. Katherine reportedly feels the need to take every possible step to prevent the business transaction, but Blanket doesn’t believe it’s worth the fight. The court documents indicated that Blanket doesn’t see much chance of the appeal being successful, and doesn’t believe it’s in the best interests of the beneficiaries to continue footing the bill for the legal battle, according to TMZ.

As the heir to Michael Jackson’s estate, Blanket is likely to be protecting the finances of the estate to ensure the money is used responsibly.

Blanket’s court filing also requested the court use their best judgment to grant Katherine reasonable fees for her legal expenses from the pre-appeal portion of the court battle but has asked that this funding be carefully assessed, according to TMZ.

US pop star and entertainer Michael Jackson performs before an estimated audience of 60,000 in Brunei on July 16, 1996. Photo credit FRANCIS Sylvain/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Jackson performs during the Halftime show as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII at Rose Bowl on January 31, 1993 Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

Katherine reportedly receives an annual seven-figure allowance. (RELATED: REPORT: Woman Sues Jermaine Jackson, Accuses Him Of Sexual Assault)

The judge has yet to rule on Blanket’s request to block his father’s estate from continuing to fund Katherine’s appeals.

This story continues to develop.