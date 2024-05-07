What Dreams Are Made Of: Bruins’ Brandon Carlo Has A Son And Scores A Playoff Goal All In The Same Day

We can only dream, ladies and gentlemen!

Point, blank, period … dads rule. And that was put on 100% display in the NHL Playoffs via Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. (RELATED: Gilbert Arenas Spends A Stupid $120,000 Per Year On Uber Eats)

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, Carlo’s son (named Crew) was born, with the Bruins star staying in Boston for the birth — this is his second son, by the way. After spending some time with his wife and new baby, Carlo then hopped on a plane and headed down to South Florida, landing only two hours prior to the puck drop of Game 1 between the Bruins and Panthers.

Though not the most elite goalscorer with only four goals in 76 games this season, Carlo ended up not just scoring in the game, but he happened to net one of the most important goals of the game. His score tallied a 3-1 lead for Boston, with the Bruins going to win, 5-1.

Talk about some magic from your newborn!

What a day it has been for Brandon Carlo! 🐻 His son was born this morning, and now he’s scored to give the @NHLBruins a 3-1 lead in Game 1! #StanleyCup 🇺🇸: @espn ➡️ https://t.co/FmPv8M6v1l

🇨🇦: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/Nk7E1IpAFm — NHL (@NHL) May 7, 2024

Brandon Carlo when Crew sleeps through the night for the first time pic.twitter.com/9idDzsqpPg — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) May 7, 2024

“We sped it up as fast as we could. We were flipping her around, putting her upside down — whatever we could do to get that baby out of there,” said Carlo jokingly to the press after the game.

“We sped it up as fast as we could. We were flipping her around, putting her upside down — whatever we could do to get that baby out of there.” Brandon Carlo explained what Monday was like, from the birth of his child to make it to Florida for Game 1 😅 pic.twitter.com/MN3iIcq9DV — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2024

Man … what a magical day for Carlo. I know he slept good.