True Hockey Guy: Boston Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Gloriously Thrashes A Chicken Wing Right In The Middle Of An Interview

Jeremy Swayman is a true hockey man for this one.

Things are beautiful for the Boston Bruins right now, currently sitting with a flashy 20-7-6 record and sitting atop the Atlantic Division, while also placed second in the entire Eastern Conference.

As a matter of fact, things are going so great for the Beantown franchise that their goaltender Jeremy Swayman is out here eating chicken wings in the middle of interviews while still hammering away questions for the press. (RELATED: 51-Year-Old NHL Legend Jaromir Jagr Begins Insane 36th Season Of Pro Hockey)

Swayman was in action Wednesday night when the Bruins were back on the ice after their Christmas break taking on the Buffalo Sabres, with neither Swayman or Boston not showing a single sign of rust in a 4-1 victory over Buffalo. Swayman had 25 saves in the contest.

Following the game, he was being interviewed by the media when a mystery person (I’m going to assume a teammate) held a chicken wing up to him acting like it was a microphone. And well, not only was Swayman not thrown off, but he took a massive chunk out of the wing and still kept answering questions to perfection.

Brings a whole new meaning to, “ain’t a thing but a chicken wang.”

WATCH:

Jeremy Swayman on the victory vs. the Sabres: “It’s really important having some momentum *eats wing* and just making sure that we are dominating the puck and that was what we did so it was really fun to watch.” pic.twitter.com/AS2DsNbQX6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 28, 2023

And just like that, Jeremy Swayman is a hockey legend.