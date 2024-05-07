Gilbert Arenas Spends A Stupid $120,000 Per Year On Uber Eats

I don’t care how much money you have, this is flat out dumb.

At this point, I think we all know what Uber Eats is, but if you don’t know, it’s the popular feature associated with the main Uber app where people can order food from whatever restaurants are in the area. What makes it so special is that you can pretty much get delivery from anywhere, but the problem is, it also causes a lot of us to spend far more money than what we need to.

“I can’t have a chef because I think they cost too much. But, then when I look at my Uber Eats bill, it’s $10,000 a month,” said Arenas on a recent edition of “Nightcap.”

Yes, you read that correctly. Gilbert Arenas spends a whopping total of $120,000 per year on Uber Eats.

Talk about a good way to go broke.

WATCH:

$120,000 on Uber Eats though?!

Look, I get it. I understand that Gilbert Arenas was getting PAID during his NBA playing days, but judging by his Uber Eats spending habits, I’m assuming his overall money management skills are absolutely horrendous. I know that podcast of his isn’t supporting that kind of lifestyle … at the same time though, he is sponsored by Underdog, a Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) app that I won mad bread on Monday night.

So … maybe he is getting paid good in 2024?

For his sake and that $120,000 annual bill, I hope he is.