Klay Thompson, Orlando Magic Have ‘Mutual Interest’ In Joining Forces This Offseason: REPORT

Is Klay Thompson headed to the Sunshine State?!

If Klay Thompson doesn’t stay with the Golden State Warriors this offseason, there’s reportedly another franchise that wants to scoop him up as an unrestricted free agent. And not just that, but there’s “mutual interest” between the two sides. (RELATED: Gilbert Arenas Spends A Stupid $120,000 Per Year On Uber Eats)

Marc Stein, an NBA contributor for NBC Sports, made the original report back in February that Thompson could potentially head to Orlando as the Magic are viewed as a possible destination, and now, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the interest is mutual. Charania spoke about this development Monday on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back.”

“The Magic can open up an excess of $60 million in cap space this offseason, so they’re going to be players,” said Charania. “When you think about free agency and other moves that can be made, you look at scoring … you look at the point guard position and also shooting and scoring on the wing, and one name to keep on, Klay Thompson. I’m told there is mutual interest between the Magic and Klay Thompson.”

WATCH:

“The Magic can open up an excess of sixty million dollars in cap space this off season…One name to keep an eye on, Klay Thompson, I’m told there is mutual interest between the Magic and Klay Thompson.”@ShamsCharania on the Magic’s future plans. 📺: https://t.co/oxMs3CAEGu pic.twitter.com/ENhJn68hmM — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 6, 2024

Sure, Klay Thompson isn’t elite like he used to be, but it would still be pretty cool to see him in Florida … come on down, Klay!