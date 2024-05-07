Purdue Legend Zach Edey Makes First Pitch At Cubs Game, And Good Googly Moogly, It’s Hilariously Horrendous

What the hell was this?

I don’t know what it is, but we’ve got a long list of top athletes who have struggled to throw a first pitch at an MLB game, and now we have a new one to add to the club: Zach Edey.

The ex-Purdue basketball superstar and two-time national player of the year threw the first pitch Monday at Wrigley Field prior to the game between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres, and holy hell, this thing is absolutely FUGLY.

Check it out for yourself:

Zach Edey’s first pitch was just a little outside 😭😭 (via @watchmarquee) pic.twitter.com/m1a7xTkdh1 — MLB (@MLB) May 7, 2024

Yeah, say what you want about how he’s focused on basketball and getting ready for the NBA Draft. But the way I’m seeing it, Edey doesn’t really have an excuse considering he used to play baseball in high school, as well as basketball and hockey. He’s an overall athlete! He even said that pitching made his shooting better!

Here’s his pitching from 2020:

I don’t care what anybody says, Zach Edey should be ashamed of himself for this, and you do this at the legendary Wrigley Field?!

Terrible! Just absolutely terrible!

But it’s all good, he’ll be getting his karma considering the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers hold the first four spots of the NBA Draft Lottery (LMAO). Put that man in a career graveyard with that pitching! (RELATED: Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Hit With $100,000 Fine From NBA After Throwing Towel, Heating Pad At A Referee)

I’m playful hating, of course, but still … we need better first pitches from athletes, Zach Edey included.