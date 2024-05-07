Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Hit With $100,000 Fine From NBA After Throwing Towel, Heating Pad At A Referee

He’s just lucky he didn’t get suspended.

Jamal Murray, a guard for the Denver Nuggets, was hit with a $100,000 fine from the NBA after he threw both a towel and heating pad at a referee. However, he managed to avoid being suspended. The incident took place Monday night during the Nuggets’ 106-80 Game 2 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The NBA made the announcement Tuesday evening in a release.

With 4:41 left in the second quarter and Minnesota holding a 49-30 advantage, Murray threw the objects on the court while play was live. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, another guard for Denver, scooped up the pad, threw it towards the sidelines and play went on with no stoppage from officials.

Marc Davis, the crew chief of the game, said he didn’t notice Murray throwing the objects when it happened, but that it would’ve been reviewed via the hostile act trigger if he had. Davis also said Murray would’ve been knocked with a technical foul, rather than an ejection.

