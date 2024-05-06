Snoop Dogg Is Turning The Arizona Bowl Into Must-Watch Television With Historic Gin & Juice Sponsorship

What a glorious year it’s been for hip hop!

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg is once again expanding his empire, getting involved in the college football business (the bowl business to be exact) with an outright historic sponsorship that’s based off his 1993 hit single, “Gin & Juice” — a name that has also launched into a beverage line that he’s kicked off with iconic hip hop artist and producer Dr. Dre. (RELATED: Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Clashes With Sumo Wrestler While On Asian Tour)

The cultural icon revealed Monday that he will be the sponsor of the Arizona Bowl, being branded the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl “presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop.” On, and Snoop also said that he intends to bring “the juice back to college football.” Sponsored by Barstool Sports prior, the bowl game is set for Dec 28 and will be played in Tucson. The contest will see the Mid-American and Mountain West champions square off.

The 2024 edition of the Arizona Bowl will be the first time ever that a college football bowl game is sponsored by alcohol.

Holy hell, what a time to be alive for hip hop fans.

You have Snoop Dogg out here sponsoring bowls, Drake and Kendrick Lamar out here going for each other’s necks …

Man … I’m loving every single second of what’s going on in hip hop right now.