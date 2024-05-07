Videos Show Tornado Hitting Multiple States Causing Significant Damage

At least two tornadoes have been spotted hitting parts of Michigan and Indiana on Tuesday causing significant damage to some areas, video shows.

Video footage posted to Twitter shows the scenes on the ground of Michigan and Indiana as massive storms hit the states. Multiple clips from various areas in Michigan show the impact of extreme rain and a massive tornado, including the complete destruction of a FedEx building in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Most damage in Michigan has reportedly been in the Portage area in Kalamazoo County and Centreville in St. Joseph County, according to WoodTV. (RELATED: Shocking Video Reveals Terrifying Power Of Large Tornado)

BREAKING: Massive tornado spotted near Colon, Michigan pic.twitter.com/PfqHCsTKM5 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 7, 2024

🚨BREAKING NEWS…. ***VIDEO*** Large wedge tornado as it just moved over Southbound 131 south of #Kalamazoo, #Michigan. Major damage now being reported in this area. #tornado #tornadoes #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/ZjCRhoKyym — Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers (@ChicagoMWeather) May 7, 2024

Oh man. A FedEx building in Kalamazoo, Michigan has been decimated by a tornado. Reports are that parts of Portage have been leveled. If you’re in IL, IN, MI, WI, and IN, then be aware that the conditions are ripe for more tornadoes today. pic.twitter.com/D0cs8KNLgX — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 7, 2024

Clips from Indiana show huge baseball-sized hail along with footage of the storm entering parts of the midwest state.

The National Service Weather issued an alert late afternoon for parts of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio until 11 p.m. The warnings have been updated to include parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri until 2 a.m., according to a post online.

Tornadoes have been hitting the midwest states for almost two weeks, with video footage first circulating after a storm ripped through Iowa and Nebraska on April 26. Nearly two days after at least four people were declared dead following a deadly tornado in Oklahoma.

Power outages and property damage have been reported in both Michigan and Indiana, with no reports of injuries or deaths yet.