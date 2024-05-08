Andy Cohen Breaks Silence On Sexual Harassment Allegations

Andy Cohen broke his silence about sexual harassment allegations made against him, during a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

Reality television stars Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney made serious allegations against Cohen in recent months, claiming he was part of a toxic work culture. Glanville said she was a victim of sexual harassment, and McSweeney said Cohen used cocaine with Bravo stars he worked with, and accused him of exploiting her addiction to alcohol as a means to increase ratings for the network, according to People.

“Obviously, it’s no fun to be a target. So, yes, it’s hurtful,” Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I have no regrets about the way I’ve handled anything.”

Cohen went on to suggest that he views the entire situation as a bump in an otherwise smooth road.

“You know, I am a nostalgic person. I’m someone who appreciates everyone being on the same ride. I’m incredibly proud of the close relationships I’ve built in my 20 years at the network,” he said.

“I’m super proud of what we’ve built and of everybody who’s been a part of it. I think most people involved with these shows have been very grateful for the platform, but there will always be a few with complaints,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

He elaborated further on the positive experiences he has had during his time with Bravo.

“I think everything that happens in your life informs the next thing that happens in your life. That’s the way I look at all this. I know what the truth is and I know how I’ve conducted myself, and I walk tall every day on that,” he said.

“There are legions of fans who are passionately devoted to this brand. It’s a tonic that helps them get through the pains and obstacles in their lives.”

Cohen boasted about those who appreciate his efforts and enjoy the shows he works on, including the “Real Housewives” series which have been the center of his issues with the reality stars.

“When I got onstage at BravoCon, I was just blown away — 35,000 screaming people who came in from all across the globe. It was an intense experience that helped me put all this in perspective,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Fraudsters Make Off With A Chunk Of Andy Cohen’s Money)

Glanville sent a formal letter of complaint to NBCUniversal (Bravo’s parent company), Warner Bros, and production company Shed Media.

McSweeney filed a lawsuit naming Cohen and Bravo.