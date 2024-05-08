Cops Open Criminal Investigation Into Patrick Beverley After He Threw Ball At Fans: REPORT

Police have opened a criminal investigation into Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley after he pelted fans with a ball Friday in a season-ending playoff loss, according to a report from TMZ.

Beverley launched the ball at a Pacers fan during game six of the Eastern Conference playoff series and it hit a woman in the face. Beverley apparently meant to hit a man sitting next to her, so when he got the ball back he threw it again, this time finding his target.

PatBev just chucked the ball at a fan at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/UKrliCZUF7 — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) May 3, 2024

Police ended up taking a case report on the incident, a spokesperson for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told TMZ, the outlet reported.

Police forwarded the report to detectives who then opened up a criminal investigation, the spokesperson told TMZ. The detectives are working to acquire additional video footage from the incident and interview witnesses and involved parties, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Sports Writer Who Went Full Creep On Caitlin Clark Reportedly Hit With Brutal Punishment)

Beverley has apologized for the incident while explaining that the fans were taunting him from their seats.

“It doesn’t matter what was said,” he said in a podcast. “I have to be better and I will be better.”

The NBA has yet to announce a punishment or fine for the star guard.

Beverley has a reputation for being a fiery player but this incident has taken his reputation from bad to worse.