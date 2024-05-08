Editorial

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic Continues To Steamroll The NBA With 3rd MVP In 4 Years

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game one of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
The Joker wins again!

Nikola Jokic, the superstar center for the Denver Nuggets, just boosted up his legacy even further Wednesday as one of the NBA‘s greats by winning a third MVP award. (RELATED: Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Hit With $100,000 Fine From NBA After Throwing Towel, Heating Pad At A Referee)

For the third time in four years, Jokic is a victor of the trophy, being a successor to Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid who was named NBA MVP last season. Coming second and third in the voting, respectively, were Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander and Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic.

“It’s got to start with the teammates; without them, I cannot do nothing,” said Jokic during a TNT broadcast after it was announced he won the NBA MVP award, per ESPN. “Coaches, players, organization, medical staff, strength coaches, development coaches. It is all one big circle. But I cannot be whatever I am without them.”

Who else were you gonna give it to?

The guy nearly averaged a triple-double in the 2023-24 season with a flashy stat line of 26.4 points-per-game, 12.4 rebounds-per-game and 9.0 assists-per-game. And with the shooting in particular, he was absolutely lights out hitting 58.3% of his shots. Like I just asked … who the hell else were you gonna give it to?

I know some people are saying that Luka got robbed …

And I get the beef, but come on … are we really gonna act like Luka is rollin’ like Jokic?

I don’t think so.