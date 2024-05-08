Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic Continues To Steamroll The NBA With 3rd MVP In 4 Years

The Joker wins again!

Nikola Jokic, the superstar center for the Denver Nuggets, just boosted up his legacy even further Wednesday as one of the NBA‘s greats by winning a third MVP award. (RELATED: Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Hit With $100,000 Fine From NBA After Throwing Towel, Heating Pad At A Referee)

For the third time in four years, Jokic is a victor of the trophy, being a successor to Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid who was named NBA MVP last season. Coming second and third in the voting, respectively, were Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander and Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic.

“It’s got to start with the teammates; without them, I cannot do nothing,” said Jokic during a TNT broadcast after it was announced he won the NBA MVP award, per ESPN. “Coaches, players, organization, medical staff, strength coaches, development coaches. It is all one big circle. But I cannot be whatever I am without them.”

Who else were you gonna give it to?

The guy nearly averaged a triple-double in the 2023-24 season with a flashy stat line of 26.4 points-per-game, 12.4 rebounds-per-game and 9.0 assists-per-game. And with the shooting in particular, he was absolutely lights out hitting 58.3% of his shots. Like I just asked … who the hell else were you gonna give it to?

I know some people are saying that Luka got robbed …

Luka Doncic was ROBBED OF MVP this season: • 34/9/10

• 1st in points

• 2nd in assists

• 73 point game (4th highest ever)

• First 33/9/9 season in NBA history

• Most 30-PT TD’s since MVP Russ

• 1st in 25-point games

• 1st in 35-point games

• 1st in 40-point games

• 1st… pic.twitter.com/qVfRqiIS0E — Nicholas⚡ (@klauswrites07) May 8, 2024

And I get the beef, but come on … are we really gonna act like Luka is rollin’ like Jokic?

I don’t think so.