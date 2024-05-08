‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Ian Gelder Dead At 74

Ian Gelder passed away Monday at the age of 74 due to complications from bile duct cancer.

Gelder was widely recognized for his portrayal of Kevan Lannister in the acclaimed HBO series “Game of Thrones,” where he appeared in 12 episodes as the younger brother of Lord Tywin Lannister, played by Charles Dance. Gelder’s partner, Ben Daniels, took to Instagram to share the news of his passing and expressed grief over the loss of his husband.

“It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder,” Daniels wrote. “Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast.”

Daniels fondly recalled his partner of more than three decades as his unwavering support.

“He was my absolute rock and we’d been partners for more than 30 years. If we weren’t together we spoke to each other everyday. He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being,” he added. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Darren Kent Dead At 36)

Gelder’s career spanned various notable television roles, including appearances in “Doctor Who,” “Snatch,” and “His Dark Materials,” as well as a significant presence in the “Dark Ditties” horror film series, Variety reported.

Beyond his screen roles, Gelder was also a revered stage actor. He graced many productions with his talent, notably performing in classics like “The Crucible,” “The Taming of the Shrew,” and “The Front Page,” according to Variety.