Epic Las Vegas Tourney Is Coming To College Hoops With A Potential $2 Million In NIL Money For Winning Schools: REPORT

I’m game!

An epic college basketball tournament in Las Vegas, that will be played during the regular season and debuting later in 2024, is set to be finalized some time in May, according to CBS Sports.

And if that doesn’t sound flashy enough, here’s what really makes this tourney special: The winner potentially gets a crisp $2 million in NIL (name, image and likeness) money. And the players are getting paid, too, making it even better! (RELATED: Omarion Cooper Hilariously Transfers Back To Florida State After Just One Season With Deion Sanders & Co.)

Named the “Players Era Festival,” the tournament will be played in November, and it’s not just about basketball, either. Live music and several other attractions will also be featured. Oh, and by the way, all of this is happening during Thanksgiving week, when you know the Las Vegas Strip will be POPPIN’!

Making college history, the tournament will also be handing out $1 million in NIL money to the eight teams that participate (with the winner getting an extra $1 million), while the players will be given long-term NIL contracts that will give them future earning opportunities, per CBS Sports.

The teams set for 2024 are Notre Dame, Houston, Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon, San Diego State and Rutgers, according to the outlet. An eighth team will be decided at a later date from a smaller group.

The Players Era Festival will be more than just a one-year event, with Duke, Kansas, Gonzaga, Virginia, Syracuse and Michigan being involved in conversations to possibly play in the 2025 edition of the tournament. And eventually, the event has plans to expand the field from eight to 16 teams. In other words, we can expect this flashy tournament to be around for a while!

The flash and dash is real in modern-day college sports!