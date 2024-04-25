Looks Like Bronny James Is Headed To Duquesne … Maybe

Is Bronny James headed to Duquesne?!
It appears that Bronny James might already know where he’s going to college next, this if he doesn’t stay in the NBA (he won’t). That’s what a lot of people are speculating about after a recent social media post from Duquesne head coach Dru Joyce that makes a reference to Bronny’s dad, LeBron.
A teammate of James and member of LBJ’s Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary championship teams in their high school days, Joyce took to X on Wednesday to post a quite intriguing GIF where he was doing LeBron’s iconic chalk throw and teasing a big announcement to come soon.
Sure, Joyce’s post could mean a lot of different things, but the masses seem to think that Bronny is headed to Duquesne to be coached by his pops’ longtime friend.
@DuqMBB 🚨🚨🚨👀 pic.twitter.com/QGSBCTlYnw
— Dru Joyce (@DruOnDemand) April 24, 2024
From Los Angeles to Pittsburgh … hmm …
I like it if things go through. It would be cool to see a LeBron James x Bronny James x Black & Yellow connection. Could you imagine Wiz Khalifa performing at halftime at a Bronny game in the ‘Burgh?
Yeah, I’m not gonna lie … that would be pretty cool.
I know a lot of Daily Caller readers hate LeBron, and believe me, I get why you do. And I also understand a lot of you probably think hip hop is sh*t (and 99% of it is).
But we can all enjoy Wiz rockin’ out at a Bronny game, can’t we? (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Nikola Jokic’s Brother Strahinja Allegedly Throwing Punches During Lakers-Nuggets Playoff Game)
We can all enjoy a little Black & Yellow swag surrounding the LBJ brand, can’t we?!
No? Just me? Ahh well!
Pull the trigger, Bronny. Pull the trigger!