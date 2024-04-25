Looks Like Bronny James Is Headed To Duquesne … Maybe

Is Bronny James headed to Duquesne?!

It appears that Bronny James might already know where he’s going to college next, this if he doesn’t stay in the NBA (he won’t). That’s what a lot of people are speculating about after a recent social media post from Duquesne head coach Dru Joyce that makes a reference to Bronny’s dad, LeBron.

A teammate of James and member of LBJ’s Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary championship teams in their high school days, Joyce took to X on Wednesday to post a quite intriguing GIF where he was doing LeBron’s iconic chalk throw and teasing a big announcement to come soon.

Sure, Joyce’s post could mean a lot of different things, but the masses seem to think that Bronny is headed to Duquesne to be coached by his pops’ longtime friend.