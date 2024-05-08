Omarion Cooper Hilariously Transfers Back To Florida State After Just One Season With Deion Sanders & Co.

I can’t lie, this story cracked me up.

After just one season with head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, cornerback Omarion Cooper is going back to where it started: Florida State. Needless to say, expectations weren’t met, and this is why you see Cooper going back to Tallahassee.

The senior announced his decision Tuesday to return to FSU.

Originally out of Lehigh High School (Florida) as a member of the Class of 2021, he was recruited by Coach Prime to go to Jackson State, but 27 offers later and he eventually settled on Florida State. In two seasons, Cooper played 20 games for the Noles, starting seven of them for head coach Mike Norvell over that time. A rising talent during his freshman year, his momentum ended up being deflated after he suffered a leg injury in his sophomore campaign.

all faith and glory to the man above #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/MjO7edlUkw — 𝑶𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑪𝒐𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒓 ¹ (@OmarionC2) May 7, 2024

Here are some highlights of Cooper’s freshman season:

I’m happy for Omarion Cooper that he’s coming back to Florida, but holy hell, this entire situation is absolutely hilarious.

I mean, damn, we’ve been seeing player after player ditch Colorado, and now we’ve got Cooper not just leaving, but going back to the exact same school that he was at … LMAO. Is it really that bad at Colorado?

Y’all know how much I love Coach Prime, but with how things have been going as of late, it just hasn’t been a good look. (RELATED: He’s No Drake Or Kendrick: Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur Drops Rap Song, And I’m Not Gonna Lie, That Ish Is Trash)

This season is going to be interesting to watch, to say the least …