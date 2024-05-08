Martin Lawrence Makes His Comeback To Comedy

Martin Lawrence is officially making his comeback to the world of comedy by embarking on a stand-up comedy tour.

The famous actor and comedian announced his big news on Instagram, Wednesday.

“My “Y’all Know What It Is!” tour is comin’ to a city near you! Make sure to visit MARTINLAWRENCEONTOUR.COM to get ya tickets! #yallknowtour,” he wrote to social media. Lawrence has a jam-packed tour schedule in store for fans, which includes 36 cities and an all-star lineup.

The comedic legend is returning to his roots by kicking off his tour in Arizona, July 20. Lawrence provided a list of incredible performers that will be joining him on stage as the takes America by storm.

Deon Cole, DC Young Fly, Jess Hilarious, Adele Givens, B. Simone, Chico Bean, Ms. Pat, Rickey Smiley and Loni Love are among the many talented artists that will be participating in the fun.

Lawrence spoke out about the upcoming tour and expressed how much it means to him to be returning to the platform he loves the most in an exclusive interview with TMZ.

“Comedy gives me that instant gratification,” he told the outlet.

“Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most; this is what it’s all about for me,” he told TMZ.

Lawrence famously hosted Def Comedy Jam for several years, and saw big success with stand-up specials “You So Crazy” and “Runteldat.”

His new tour dates run well into 2025 and include stops in the biggest hot-spots in the U.S., including New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Florida. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Makes Comeback By Using The ‘Mean-Ellen’ Content That Got Her Cancelled In The First Place)

Fans can snag tickets as early as May 17.