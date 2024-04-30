‘Scooby-Doo’ Is Making A Comeback On Netflix: REPORT

Industry sources report that Netflix is poised to stream a live-action “Scooby-Doo” series in the near future.

The project is expected to be a one-hour drama series that will be based on the original Hanna-Barbera cartoon, according to Variety. Details surrounding casting selection and plot development have not yet been released, but Warner Bros. Television is reportedly on board to produce based on a script-to-series commitment with Netflix, according to Variety.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as writers on the new project, and will also executive produce along with André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner. Production will launch under their Midnight Radio banner, according to Variety.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman will executive produce as part of Berlanti Productions, and Jonathan Gabay of Berlanti Productions will serve as co-executive producer alongside Adrienne Erickson.

If the new “Scooby-Doo” project proceeds to production, it will be the fourth on-screen project to develop from the classic cartoon.

“Scooby-Doo,” starring Freddie Prinze. Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini, with Neil Fanning voicing Scooby, was released in 2002 and was met with box office success. The film generated over $250 million worldwide, according to Variety.

Just two years later, “Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed” made its way into theaters, grossing over $180 million.

The live-action TV Films, "Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins," and its sequel were released in 2009 and 2010, respectively, according to Variety.

The original series touched on supernatural mysteries solved by curious teens, Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley and Shaggy Rogers. Their talking Great Dane Scooby-Doo, played an integral part in every adventure. The series originally aired on CBS from 1969-76.