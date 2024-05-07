He’s No Drake Or Kendrick: Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur Drops Rap Song, And I’m Not Gonna Lie, That Ish Is Trash

I love you, Shedeur, but stick with football.

Shedeur Sanders, the superstar quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes (and Deion’s son), has the mission of closing out his college football career with another flashy season statistically before he heads off to the NFL. But that hasn’t stopped him from getting involved in side hustles … insert rap music.

Recently, Sanders dropped a song to mark his hip hop and overall music debut called “Perfect Timing,” with the QB both rapping and singing on the track. And like 99.8% of rap songs today, he talks about luxurious cars (in particular a Maybach), shiny watches and sparkly jewelry. And let’s not forget making that cash! (RELATED: Snoop Dogg Is Turning The Arizona Bowl Into Must-Watch Television With Historic Gin & Juice Sponsorship)

The song’s length is slightly under two minutes, and I gotta be honest, it’s tough to make it through even that short amount of time.

This ish is GARBAGE!

Here’s a snippet to save you some time:

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders has released his first song “Perfect Timing”🎶https://t.co/LdTeu8PKOV pic.twitter.com/n8VN1F8w8v — On3 (@On3sports) May 7, 2024

Here’s the full track if you’re brave enough to listen to it:

I just don’t get it…

How are you gonna release this kind of dumpster fire in the middle of some of the best hip-hop music that’s ever been created?

And I’m, of course, talking about the Drake x Kendrick Lamar beef.

We really did get an entire album out of this thing.

1. First Person Shooter

2. Like That

3. 7 Minute Drill

4. Push Ups

5. Champagne Moments

6. Like That (Ye Remix)

7. Taylor Made

8. Euphoria

9. 6:16 In LA

10. Family Matters

11. Meet The Grahams

12. Not Like Us

13. The Heart Part 6 BONUS TRACK: The Story Of Adinon Classic. https://t.co/HqvMQ9mvzq — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) May 7, 2024

Stay on the sidelines for now, Shedeur, and let the legends go at it … that’s all I’m trying to hear right now. Not whatever the hell you call music.