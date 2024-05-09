EXCLUSIVE: One Of Trump-World’s Favorite Lawyers Hatched Playbook With House GOP On Ending Biden Lawfare Against Trump

One of former President Donald Trump’s biggest legal defenders and advisers, Mike Davis, held a meeting last Wednesday with a select group of House Republicans to discuss ways to fight back against President Joe Biden’s lawfare against Trump, the Daily Caller has learned.

Davis, founder and president of the Article III Project, met with lawmakers from the House Conservative Opportunity Society, which is chaired by Republican South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman. The group does not share how many members it has or when it holds meetings, which are off the record with no staff or media present.

Davis was asked to speak to the group about Trump’s ongoing legal battles and ways House Republicans can help the former President from Congress. Davis told the Caller that there were over a dozen members present for the meeting, which took place the morning of May 1 at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington D.C.

“I want to maintain the privacy of the discussions the members of COS had with Mr. Davis, but I can say it was a productive meeting,” Norman told the Caller. “On the matter of why House Republicans are rallying around President Trump, I see it as a very simple choice. This race is between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, that’s an easy decision for me and many of my colleagues. It’s a decision between how we’ve been living under the Biden admin the past 3 years versus the freedoms we had under the Trump admin.”

“Between the inflated prices we’ve seen recently versus four years ago. Between crime-riddled cities and illegal immigrants running rampant versus a secure border and safer cities. Republicans can see the stark difference between what these two administrations provided for the American people and are choosing to side with President Trump,” he added.

Davis would not divulge which members attended the meeting, but said that the group is eager to fight for Trump.

“There were quite a few House Republicans and I briefed them in detail about the Biden Democrats’ lawfare and election interference. [I] equipped them with information and motivation to fight back. I called them the ‘tip of the spear in the House’ for the counter offensive in Biden’s lawfare against Trump,” Davis said. (RELATED: ‘Election Interference’: Bragg Case Gag Order Puts Unprecedented Limitations On Trump Campaign)

Davis added there were more than a dozen Republican House members present.

Republican Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett confirmed to the Caller he attended the meeting, and said Davis did a great job explaining how one-sided the cases are against Trump.

“Mike is a smart guy with solid conservative values. When he spoke to us about these lawfare issues, he laid out a very clear and concise argument for why the justice system is against President Trump and how the cards are stacked against him,” Burchett told the Caller.

Illinois Republican Rep. Mary Miller was also in the room, the Caller confirmed. She claimed the Biden DOJ is silencing political opponents that Davis is key to fighting back.

“Mike Davis’s passion to fight and to hold corrupt left-wing judges accountable for their unconstitutional actions comes at a critical time when Joe Biden’s Department of Justice is attempting to silence Biden’s political opponents,” Miller said. “The Left is weaponizing the judicial system, and Mike is fighting to preserve the freedoms our Constitutional Republic guarantees the American taxpayer.”

Davis went on to say that the main goal was to help pressure House leadership to do everything in their power to defend Trump.

“Their goal was to help steel the spines of the House Republican leadership, the House judiciary leadership, and the rest of the House Republican Conference.” (RELATED: Trump Details Endless Legal Fights In Primetime Mar-A-Lago Address After Indictment)

“There is a leadership void in the House on this Biden lawfare and election interference against Trump and that leadership void was supposed to be filled by the the House Judiciary Committee, including the weaponization subcommittee, and so far it hasn’t been,” Davis said. “The point of this meeting with the Conservative Opportunity Society was to get these most bold and fearless House members, to get the House Judiciary Committee, including the weaponization Committee, to step up and do their jobs,” Davis added.