Jerry Seinfeld Walks Back His Very Public Criticism Of Howard Stern

Jerry Seinfeld walked back some comments he made about Howard Stern by apologizing for what he said on the May 8 episode of David Spade and Dana Carvey’s “Fly on the Wall” podcast.

Seinfeld spoke about the current state of comedy and the impact podcast hosts have had on the comedic landscape, then launched into some negative commentary about Stern’s skill set. “Howard Stern invented this, right?” Seinfeld said. “But we’re better than him now because Howard is interesting. Howard is a great interviewer. But you know, comedy chops, I mean… Can we speak candidly?” Seinfeld said on the podcast.

The famous comedian didn’t stop there.

He went on to state that Stern has “been outflanked” in the industry, and insulted Stern by saying Spade and Carvey’s joint podcast was the perfect example to highlight what he was trying to express. Seinfeld then proceeded to call “Fly on the Wall” “the best on the air,” as he slung a shot at Stern’s podcast.

After issuing the comments, Seinfeld addressed the matter by coming back with a public apology.

“I really feel bad for what I said about my friend Howard Stern in a conversation with David Spade and Dana Carvey, talking about the glut of comedy podcasts,” Seinfeld said in a statement obtained by People.

“I meant to say he must feel surrounded but I said ‘outflanked’ which sounded terrible and insulting,” Seinfeld said.

The famous comedian continued addressing the mishap as he tried to walk back his commentary.

“And of course, none of these little shows are any threat to his giant show,” Seinfeld said as he threw credit in Stern’s direction. (RELATED: Jerry Seinfeld Achieves Billionaire Status 35 Years After Show’s Debut: REPORT)

“Anyway, it was bad and I’m sorry, Howie. I still love you. Please forgive me,” Seinfeld pleaded, according to People.

Stern has yet to respond to Seinfeld’s apology.