Phoenix Suns Fire Head Coach Frank Vogel After First Round Ouster Despite Massive Amount Of Talent

The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Frank Vogel despite having the league’s third highest payroll and a collection of high-profile stars after a first round exit in the playoffs, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Suns drop Vogel after the Minnesota Timberwolves swept them in four games in the first round of the opening series of the NBA playoffs, ESPN reported Thursday.

ESPN Sources: The Phoenix Suns dismissed coach Frank Vogel. The Suns — who won 49 regular-season games with league’s third-highest payroll and tax — were swept in opening-round series to Timberwolves. Mike Budenholzer will be prominent part of search. pic.twitter.com/SDTRkXxkrG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 9, 2024

His firing comes despite the fact that Phoenix had arguably the most talented roster in the NBA. After acquiring superstar Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in a 2023 trade, Phoenix added star guard Bradley Beal in June after pulling off a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards. (RELATED: Cops Open Criminal Investigation Into NBA Star Who Threw Ball At Fans: REPORT)

The pair joined homegrown superstar Devin Booker to form an intimidating big three, but it wasn’t enough to even win a game in the NBA playoffs this year and their failure ultimately resulted in Vogel’s firing.

Vogel’s dismissal marks the second time in the last two years the Suns fired their head coach. They fired then-head coach Monty Williams after the 2023 season, replacing him with Vogel.

Vogel will also be seeking a new job for the second time in three years after the Lakers fired him following the 2022 season.

The Suns are expected to look closely at former Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, according to Wojnarowski.