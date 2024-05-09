Video Shows Moment Mama Bear Attacks Men In Car In Japan

A mama bear attacked two men in a truck in rural Japan.

Footage shows a bear scrambling out of the woods and approaching the moving vehicle in Hokkaido, Japan, on April 28, ABC 7 reported. The bear swatted the windshield multiple times. While the men drove away unharmed, a photo after the incident shows the windshield had shattered from the attack.

The truck had come between the mama bear and her cub, a wildlife specialist told ABC 7. (RELATED: Pennsylvania Woman Suffers Severe Injury After Bear Attack, Recounts Horrifying Ordeal From Hospital Bed)

Bear attacks in Japan caused six deaths in 2023, according to Nippon.com. From April to November in Japan, there were 193 bear attacks recorded, leading to six fatalities that same year. This marked the highest number of attacks since the ministry started to compile monthly figures in 2006. In recent years, there were also more than 100 each in 2019 and 2020, with the attacks peaking in October.