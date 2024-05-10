UFC Legend Art ‘One Glove’ Jimmerson Dead At 60

UFC legend Art “One Glove” Jimmerson passed away Wednesday at 60 years old, according to his daughter per ESPN.

Representing boxing, Jimmerson competed in UFC 1. Prior to his time in the promotion, Jimmerson achieved success in three separate divisions as a professional boxer, eventually going on to represent the sport at UFC’s original event back in Nov. 1993. One of the things that Jimmerson was famous for was wearing just one glove entering the cage, having the belief that hand could be used to jab and his other hand, his power right hand, would be for knockout punches. (RELATED: NFL Legend Bob Avellini Dead At 70)

However, things wouldn’t go according to plan when he took on MMA legend Royce Gracie at UFC 1. Before he could even hit a punch, Gracie took him out via tap out at the 2:18 mark, becoming the first submission ever in the history of the UFC.

Art Jimmerson has passed away at the age of 60. He was one of the main reasons why UFC 1 was such a spectacle. A pro boxer that stepped into a cage with one glove to attack and a free hand to defend. UFC 1 led to the birth of a sport and Art played a small role in that. RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/4joc0sTq5j — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) May 9, 2024

Later on in his life, Jimmerson became a trainer, working with professionals, beginners and everybody in between around Los Angeles.

“People can say whatever they want about Art Jimmerson,” said former UFC referee John McCarthy. “But Art Jimmerson was a man who practiced an art — the art of boxing — and became incredibly successful with it. He was brave enough to take that art and test it against something he had no knowledge of.”