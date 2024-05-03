Conor McGregor Calls For Lifetime Ban Against Ryan Garcia Following Drug Test Failure

Conor McGregor demanded a lifetime ban against Ryan Garcia after he reportedly tested positive to ostarine.

The legendary Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion expressed his disappointment and disgust over the situation on Twitter. Although he later removed the post about Garcia. McGregor, having previously shown support for Garcia, was unsparing in his criticism, even suggesting a lifetime ban for Garcia, according to Talk Sport.

“Cheated the weight and was juiced, lifetime ban,” McGregor wrote on Twitter, according to Talk Sport. “Sad to see, sad to say. Sad and a bit sick. Don’t come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted.”

Conor McGregor just went wild on Ryan Garcia and Sean O’Malley 😳 pic.twitter.com/q2s1Tat3fN — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 3, 2024

McGregor also mentioned his UFC rival Sean O’Malley, who, like Garcia, tested positive for ostarine, the same performance-enhancing drug. (RELATED: Boxer Ryan Garcia Shares News Of Second Child With Wife’s Birth … Then Drops Divorce Bombshell)

“This ostarine reminds me of Sean O’Malley was on that as well. I don’t like this, I’ll bust yous both up, do you want a spar I will set flight right now for you both for a full on spar each,” he continued, Talk Sport reported. “Hotel, black forge inn the lot. #LetsSparOMalley and #Garcia two little ostarine heads I’ll ride you both like yous are ostriches.”

The champion boxer, seemingly unfazed by the threat from McGregor, responded on social media.

If I see Connor mcgregor I’m going to break your weak ass ankle You ran from being tested bc you were on Roids Roadhouse or ROIDRAGE FUDGE CONNOR CACA BRAIN — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 3, 2024

Garcia secured a majority decision win against Devin Haney, originally contesting for the WBC super lightweight title. However, Garcia’s inability to make weight left the title unclaimed, according to Fox News. His victory is now overshadowed by allegations of doping, as ESPN reported Garcia tested positive for ostarine, a banned muscle-building substance, on the days surrounding the fight.