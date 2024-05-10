Hollywood Writer Says Martin Scorsese’s Dog Ate His Finger

Legendary Hollywood screenwriter and director, Paul Schrader, said that Martin Scorsese’s dog bit off a part of his finger.

Schrader told his version of events during a recent interview with Variety and noted that a decent size of his flesh was missing, thanks to a visit with Scorsese. Shrader spoke highly of his collaborations with his longtime friend but didn’t seem too impressed with his four-legged pet. When asked about his bloody, bandaged finger, he described all the pets Scorsese has in his home and highlighted his run-in with the director’s Scottish Terrier. “The Scottie not only took out part of my thumb — he ate it!”

Schrader went on to explain what led to his injury.

“So on Tuesday night, I had dinner with Marty at his place. He has these dogs,” he said.

“They were very cute. Two of them were Bichon Frisé. They’re really beautiful. But then, he has a Scottie, which is a problematic dog,” Schrader told Variety.

“It was his daughter’s dog. He doesn’t like the dog, but they have to keep him and blah, blah, blah.”

He then explained that he attempted to befriend the dog, but things didn’t quite work out as planned.

“I tried to pet the Scottie,” he admitted.

That’s when Schrader explained that the dog bit off and swallowed a chunk of his flesh.

The interviewer asked, “Did you have to go to the ER? I mean, how bad is it?,” to which Schrader replied, “Marty has an in-house nurse.” (RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Reveals Painful Injury Led To Major Twist When Filming ‘Rocky II’)

Schrader promoted his new film “Oh Canada” during the interview with Variety.