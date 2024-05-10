‘I Was Punished’: Reality Star Abby Lee Miller Says She Requires A Wheelchair Due To Mistreatment In Prison

Former “Dance Moms” star, Abby Lee Miller claims she is forced to live her life in a wheelchair because her medications were withheld from her in prison.

Six years after her incarceration, the reality television star spoke about her experience on Bethenny Frankel’s “Just B” podcast on May 7. The discussion centered around her prison time after the former “Dance Moms” instructor was found guilty of bankruptcy fraud in 2016, according to People. The 58-year-old candidly told Frankel that she was confined to her wheelchair due to being allegedly “punished” severely in jail.

Miller began explaining her financial situation to Frankel, in an effort to bring her up to speed on the way her case developed and what led to her bankruptcy fraud conviction.

During their conversation, Frankel admitted “I’m literally, I’m just reading off this paper” before saying, “I literally did not know you were in jail.”

This triggered Miller’s response, at which time she said, “That’s why I’m in a wheelchair … because when I was in prison I was punished, and taken off all my medications cold turkey.”

Miller previously shared details about her health scare on Instagram, telling fans she had emergency surgery to treat an infection that plagued her spine. This health scare ultimately led to the discovery that she was also suffering from Burkitt Lymphoma.

During her guest appearance on Frankel’s podcast, she admitted that she “did things wrong,” but insisted that the investigation into her finances was an “absolute witch hunt.”(RELATED: ‘Your Life Is In Danger’: Suge Knight Cautions Diddy That Jail Time Is Looming)

In October 2015, Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from her Lifetime series and its spinoff, “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition,” as well as other projects, during bankruptcy proceedings. She pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud, according to TMZ.