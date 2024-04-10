Reality Star JoJo Siwa Mercilessly Blasted For Saying She Invented New Music Genre Called ‘Gay Pop’

“Dance Moms” star JoJo Siwa was ruthlessly trolled for claiming she invented “gay pop” simply because she sings and she’s gay.

The reality television star gave herself far too much credit when she tooted her own horn during her April 6 interview with Billboard. “When I first signed with Columbia, I said I wanted to start a new genre of music,” she said during her interview. “They said, ‘What do you mean?’ and I said, ‘It’s called ‘gay pop.’ It’s like K-pop but it’s gay pop.'” In the same breath, she went on to rhyme off the names of several other artists before her who also recorded the same music. The bold claims were immediately noticed by fans, and they quickly took aim at her bizarre comments.

Siwa quickly found herself standing corrected by people from across the globe who reminded her she didn’t ‘start’ any sort of new genre of music whatsoever.

The former Disney star was attempting to revamp her image by shifting to a more adult style of marketing, with a steamy new music video for her song, “Karma.”

Instead, she missed the mark and is being slammed by people who can’t believe she had the audacity to lay false claims about initiating a new wave of music.

“‘I’m creating a new genre of pop’ and then proceeds to list the artists already making that kind of music,” wrote one social media user.

“I strive to be this delusional,” wrote another person.

“The ego on this girl WOO,” an internet user said.

Another person called her right out by saying, “Can someone explain to her that Kim Petras, Hayley Kiyoko, Tegan and Sara, Chappell Roan, Lil Nas X, Troye Sivan, Halsey, Demi Lavato, King Princess, Sam Smith, Miley, Lady Gaga and so many others have been out here doing ‘gay pop’ for a while, and it’s not ‘her new genre of music.'”

Someone wrote, “I have so much second hand embarrassment😬🫨😶,” which pretty much sums up how everyone feels about Siwa right now. (RELATED: JoJo Siwa’s Outfit Makes Me Think Signs Of Nickelodeon Damage Showed Up At A Young Age)

She seems to have canceled herself right before the release of her new album — this probably isn’t going according to plan.