ROOKE: Katie Britt Called A Decades-Old Liberal Bluff, And The Left Is Losing Its Mind

Republican Alabama Sen. Katie Britt unveiled a bill that gives the GOP a way forward on women’s issues, and the Democrats are losing their minds.

Britt, along with Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Kevin Cramer, introduced the More Opportunities for Moms to Succeed (MOMS) Act on May 9, which gives much-needed access to resources and assistance for American mothers. Predictably, Democrats aren’t celebrating the move empowering mothers. Instead, they are pushing stories in far-left publications, like Salon, accusing the move of creating a “database of pregnant women.”

Katie Britt: Introduced a bill to create a federal database of pregnant women. Also Katie Britt: Opposes federal database of gun owners. pic.twitter.com/wm4EmwhZ1M — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 10, 2024

The real reason Democrats are upset with the MOMS Act is that its purpose is to uplift mothers who do not want an abortion. The bill establishes “a federal clearinghouse of resources available to expecting and postpartum moms, as well as those with young children,” through a new website, Pregnancy.gov, according to a fact sheet released by Britt.

“This clearinghouse would increase access to adoption agencies, pregnancy resource centers, and other relevant public and private resources available to pregnant women within their zip code and surrounding areas,” the release states. (ROOKE: Pandemic Learning Destroyed Our Kids, But It May Save Our Schools In The Long Run)

“This legislation would establish a grant program for non-profit entities to support, encourage, and assist women in carrying their pregnancies to term; and to care for their babies after birth,” the fact sheet continues. “It would also provide tools for pre-natal and post-natal telehealth appointments by instituting a grant program to purchase necessary medical equipment and technology in rural areas and other medically underserved areas.”

The MOMs Act would require U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) to include and maintain a national list on the new website of federal funding opportunities for non-profit and healthcare entities regarding pregnancy support. It also requires states to enforce child support obligations from the child’s biological father.

Former Democrat Kentucky senate candidate Amy McGrath denounced the MOMS Act on Twitter, calling it another example of the GOP being “extreme.”

“According to the GOP, America needs a national registry for pregnant women along with the federal government tracking women’s menstrual cycles. Folks, they are extreme and they want to use government to take us back 100 years. It’s real,” McGrath posted.

According to the GOP, America needs a national registry for pregnant women along with the federal government tracking women’s menstrual cycles. Folks, they are extreme and they want to use government to take us back 100 years. It’s real. https://t.co/qkWxgqneNF — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) May 10, 2024

Similarly, Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison propagated the lie that Republicans’ new MOMS Act “creates a database of pregnant women.”

“So she creates a database of pregnant women so Trump then knows who to prosecute if any of those women get an abortion,” Harrison said. “Yet another example of why this election is fundamental to protecting your liberty & freedoms!”

So she creates a database of pregnant women so Trump then knows who to prosecute if any of those women get an abortion. Yet another example of why this election is fundamental to protecting your liberty & freedoms! https://t.co/uZq4LkNW8y — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) May 11, 2024

Salon jumped on the left’s messaging with their own story, “Katie Britt is back at it, pushing a bill to launch a pregnancy tracking federal database.”

“The website would create a federal database of ‘relevant resources’ for pregnant women, as well as ask users for contact information that the government could use to ‘conduct outreach via phone or email,'” Salon.com said. “The bill also outlines the creation of a database of ‘pregnancy support centers,’ or crisis centers, which critics say provide women with misleading information in an effort to keep them from having abortions.” (ROOKE: Our Daughters Will Reap The Consequences Of Feminists Killing Boy Scouts)

Despite the ignorant fear-mongering from Democrats and their friends in left-wing media, the bill doesn’t “launch a pregnancy tracking federal database.”

Instead, users can access all the information available to them in their area without inputting identifiable information. If a woman wants to receive a follow-up from the federal government through HHS, she could voluntarily give her contact information. But to the left, this somehow constitutes a Gestapo-style list of pregnant mothers in order to force them into carrying their child to term.

The MOMS Act establishes a database of RESOURCES for pregnant women, it is misinformation and erroneous to claim this creates a database of pregnant women. https://t.co/dTT5DSq8Qp — March for Life Action (@MFLAction) May 13, 2024

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony, defended the bill in a statement on the organization’s website.

“The MOMS Act ensures that pregnant, postpartum and parenting mothers across the country will have access to the resources and support they need to meet their goals and succeed. Most women facing an unplanned pregnancy would appreciate empowering support to give life to their children, instead of being pushed into abortions they don’t even want. Research shows that 60% of women who had an abortion would have preferred to give birth if they had received either more emotional support or had more financial security,” Dannenfelser said. (ROOKE: The Boys Will Be Alright, But What About Our Young Women?)

“Every child deserves love and a beautiful life. And every woman, no matter her situation or background, is deserving of the same. Let’s empower her by providing the resources and encouragement she needs to be the best version of herself and the best mother she can be. This is the kind of bill that should bring both sides of the aisle together,” she continued. “We are extremely grateful to Senator Britt, as well as Sen. Rubio, Sen. Cramer and other Senate leaders who are working hard to support mothers and their families at all stages of life, and we hope all their colleagues will join them.”

Fearmongering and lies are all the pro-aborts have to offer. The Moms Act will save lives. DO NOT believe the lies of those who profit and promote abortion. @SenKatieBritt #abortionhurtswomen pic.twitter.com/aVU49h6izt — National Right to Life (@nrlc) May 11, 2024

There is nothing more frustrating than listening to Democrats yell from the bleachers that Republicans are only pro-life until a baby is born, leaving the mother on her own to afford and care for the child. They say this knowing full well that their party’s solution is not to help the mother bring life into this world but to create easier access to killing their child in the womb.

Republicans offer solutions that not only help expecting mothers navigate the care they need to deliver their child safely but also continue to support them after the child is born. Democrats are exposing themselves in their rebuke of the MOMS Act as the party that is only interested in women’s rights when it comes to access to abortion. They want abortion to be the only choice.