Rory McIlroy Files For Divorce After 7 Years Of Marriage: REPORT

If this dude starts winning tournament after tournament, I’m gonna laugh … he’s already got Wells Fargo.

In Florida, superstar golfer Rory McIlroy filed divorce papers Monday, according to TMZ. The move comes just a day following his victory at the Wells Fargo Championship — his 26th overall on the PGA Tour. (RELATED: DFS Bettors Are Absolutely Furious At The PGA Tour Over Unannounced Hideki Matsuyama Withdrawal At Wells Fargo)

In 2012, McIlroy met his wife Erica Stoll while she was employed by the PGA of America, as well as the Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club. McIlroy, a winner of four major championships, gave Stoll credit for being a part of his getting a police escort to the golf course after a miscommunication involving his tee time.

When the two originally met, McIlroy‘s girlfriend at the time was tennis superstar Carolina Wozniacki. Prior to ending their relationship in 2014, McIlroy and Wozniacki were once engaged. With McIlroy and Stoll, they got engaged the next year in December 2015, eventually getting married in April 2017 at Ashford Castle. Born in 2020, the couple has a daughter together named Poppy.

Per @TMZ, court records show McIlroy submitted the documents on Monday. More: https://t.co/BSSAPwq2bF pic.twitter.com/D7bT3MzR5T — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 14, 2024

I was telling my wife about this earlier, and of course, she’s gotta take it personally (LMAO), but it’s going to be hilarious if Rory starts winning tournament after tournament after this divorce.

As a matter of fact, let’s put him on the clock starting this weekend at the PGA Championship. I’ll be rooting for my guys Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods, but I won’t be mad if Rory gives us a dub, because if he does, this can provide us popcorn content in the future if he keeps stacking trophies. And just imagine how much that would sting his wife if he was cleaning clocks post-divorce …

I’m sorry, man, but the thought of that is comical.