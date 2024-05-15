‘Not A Vassal State’: Netanyahu Reportedly Explodes In Meeting After Biden Sets ‘Red Line’ For Israel Support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly exploded in anger after President Joe Biden set a “red line” for his Israel support, three people with knowledge of his remarks, including one of Netanyahu’s aides, told Axios.

During an interview with CNN, Biden said he would restrict aid to Israel if it decides to invade Rafah where about one million individuals are seeking refuge. Following Biden’s remarks Netanyahu got upset in a cabinet meeting, telling the officials that he knew how to respond to pressure from the U.S. if necessary, people familiar with the remarks told Axios.

“We are not a vassal state of the United States!” he declared, three people with knowledge of his remarks, including one of Netanyahu’s aides, told Axios.

Netanyahu and the country’s minister for strategic affairs Ron Dermer were surprised by Biden’s “red line” on Israel’s potential invasion into Rafah, two Israeli sources with knowledge of the issue told Axios. Ahead of Biden’s remarks, however, the president and senior U.S. officials reportedly had warned Israel of the potential withholding of aid.

“When it comes to threats to our security we will do whatever it takes,” the prime minister reportedly told the cabinet.

As Israel continues its war on terrorist organization Hamas and Biden attempts to balance his stance on the war, the world leaders are facing tension, senior U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios. Throughout the Israel-Hamas war, there have been several reports of tension between Biden and Netanyahu.

The president hasn’t only been facing backlash from Israel over his comments to CNN, Biden is reportedly facing criticism from some of his biggest backers. Following the president’s comments, Democratic donor and Israeli American Haim Saban sent an email to White House officials, asking them to inform Biden of his opposition to his remarks, according to an email obtained by Axios. (RELATED: More Protest Votes Take Bite Out Of Biden’s Primary Victories)

“Bad, Bad, Bad, decision, on all levels, Pls reconsider,” Saban wrote in the email, according to Axios.

“Let’s not forget that there are more Jewish voters, who care about Israel, than Muslim voters that care about Hamas,” he added.