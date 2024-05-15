Swing-State Voters Tell MSNBC That Trump Trial Will Not Cause Them To Support Biden

Georgia and Michigan voters said in a segment aired on MSNBC Wednesday that former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial will not cause them to back President Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll shows Trump beating Biden by 9% in Georgia while the current president is leading his predecessor by 1% in Michigan. Voters in both states informed MSNBC that Trump’s trial will not be a deciding factor in the election as they believe he is being treated unfairly and that there are more important issues to prioritize. (RELATED: Kevin O’Leary Says Latest Inflation Numbers Are ‘Nasty’ For Biden’s Reelection Chances)

WATCH:

“It’s actually making people more angry,” a Georgia voter named Faith Pescatore told NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander. “They know that this is a guy that he’s a billionaire. And he doesn’t need to run for president. But he’s doing it for us. He has a heart of gold.”

“Him being charged with anything is not wooing me,” a Georgia voter named Lisa Babbage told Alexander. “It’s not deterring me yet, but for others it is wooing them.”

Several polls released since the start of jury selection in the trial have found that a conviction would not discourage Americans from voting for Trump. Many Americans also say they do not believe Trump broke the law or is getting treated fairly during the case.

Trump narrowly won in Georgia and Michigan in 2016, but lost them both to Biden in 2020.

A Michigan voter named Denise Stingle who is between casting a ballot for Trump or not voting at all told NBC News correspondent Shaquille Brewster that a conviction would not impact her vote whatsoever, explaining “I feel like he’s been hunted down.”

“I’ve heard just this past weekend about having the reproductive freedom,” a Michigan voter named Kathi Harris told Brewster in response to what issues Americans care about in comparison to the trial. “We’ve heard about the gun laws. Just off the top of my head, it’s just the every day table issues that we talk about. It’s not about one candidate or another.”

Harris runs a nonprofit voter registration organization focused on black and Latino voters and told Brewster the organizers she work with are uninterested in the trial, the correspondent said.

CNN chief national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny said Monday that swing-state voters tell him they are “disgusted” and “tired” of Trump’s trial. Georgia Republican voters told MSNBC in a segment aired earlier on Wednesday that Trump’s legal battles have made them more passionate about casting ballots for the former president as they believe they make him seem like a fighter against persecution.

