EXCLUSIVE: Trump Campaign Doubles Down On Pre-Debate Drug Test Demand For Biden

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign doubled down on his Friday comments in Texas, where he said he will be calling on President Joe Biden to take a drug test before their first debate. He also said that Biden was “high as a kite” during his most recent State of the Union address.

“I’m going to demand a drug test here, by the way,” Trump said. “I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union,” Trump continued. “He was high as a kite. I said, ‘Is that Joe up there, that beautiful room?”

The Daily Caller contacted Trump’s campaign about his comments to see how serious he was and if he would be formally calling for Biden to take a drug test. They responded Monday by asking what Biden is hiding and saying he should submit to drug testing. (RELATED: ‘Election Interference’: Bragg Case Gag Order Puts Unprecedented Limitations On Trump Campaign)

“Based on what the American people have seen from Joe Biden, including his debate announcement video that took 5 cuts for 13 seconds, drug testing prior to debates is a fair ask for President Trump to make. What does ‘Crooked Joe’ have to hide? If he wants to prove he is naturally physically and mentally capable of leading our country, he should submit to drug testing. Regardless, these debates will serve as an opportunity for President Trump to go head-to-head with the worst, weakest and most incompetent president in history,” Trump’s national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: One Of Trump-World’s Favorite Lawyers Hatched Playbook With House GOP On Ending Biden Lawfare Against Trump)

The Caller asked his team if Trump would agree to take a drug test if Biden would, to which it did not immediately respond. The Caller also contacted the White House about the statement, to which it did not immediately respond.