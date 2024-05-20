Photo Shows Women Pose For Selfie After Bloody Car Crash: REPORT

Two women elected to pose for a selfie after surviving a car crash on the streets of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca on Saturday, the New York Post reported, citing news agency Jam Press.

The car crash involved five women in one car, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Woman Try To Stab Man After Car Crash)

Bizarre moment women pose for selfie after bloody car crash in Mexico https://t.co/boSonBhqoB pic.twitter.com/GppjHAqf1x — New York Post (@nypost) May 20, 2024

After the crash, two of the women appeared to be seen taking a selfie together as they sat on the pavement, bleeding from multiple injuries, according to the Post.

Twitter user @Mor_en_lucha posted photos and a video of the injured women, speculating that they were drunk.

#VIDEO #ULTIMAHORA Irresponsables mujeres alcoholizadas vuelcan sobre calle Coronel Ahumada bajando por Casa de Piedra hacia calle Cuauhtemoc en #Cuernavaca #Inseguridad #Morelos pic.twitter.com/lwFXgcIgPs — X Un MoReLoS + SeGuRo. (@Mor_en_lucha) May 18, 2024

The video shows one of the women struggling to walk and receiving assistance from a policeman.

Mexican authorities are still investigating the crash, TV Azteca reported.

Cuernavaca had over 370,000 inhabitants in 2020 and is the capital of the Mexican province of Morelos.