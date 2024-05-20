Video Appears To Show Woman Try To Stab Man After Car Crash

A video appears to show a woman attempting to stab two men after being involved in a car crash Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP)

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Miami, Florida, on I-395 in the eastbound lane, the FHP told the Daily Caller. A white Toyota SUV collided with a black BMW that was stopped and blocking the right lane, the FHP said.

Aerial footage caught after the crash appears to show the woman who was driving the BMW charging towards two men from the other vehicle with a sharp object in hand.

The woman appears to have a screwdriver in her hand, CBS News noted. The woman can be seen following after the two men, waving it and pointing it at the men. One of the men attempts to push her away while the other man can be seen on his phone.

The three eventually end up on the ground, with the woman on top of one of the men. Another man comes up later in the video and pulls the woman off of him.

The woman was identified as 26-year-old Acklynn Byamugisha, the FHP told the Daily Caller. She was arrested at the scene.

Traffic was backed up for hours after three lanes were closed following the crash, NBC 6 reported. (RELATED: Mom In Custody After Allegedly Stabbing Another Parent In First Day Of School Road Rage Incident).

There is no additional information at this time, and it’s unclear what charges Byamugisha may face for the attack, the outlet noted.

In December 2023, two men were caught on video engaging in a knife fight in the middle of the road in Florida, according to Local 10 News.

Cellphone footage captured by an onlooker appeared to show the two men going at each other with knives, the outlet noted.

“One had like a 10-inch knife and a five- or six-inch knife you kind of see it in the video but not real clear. They were stabbing at each other like this. And I was the one on the phone it’s 911 saying send police this is out of control,” eyewitness Kathy Thomas told the outlet.

Local residents told the outlet they believed road rage caused the fight. Police reportedly arrested both men involved, the outlet noted.