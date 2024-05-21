Rejoice, Beer Lovers! Our Summer BBQ’s Are About To Get Even More Legendary With The Limited Edition Big Green Kegg

I need this in my life.

When it comes to grilling, we all love the Big Green Egg, but what if I told you that the grill is now completely full of beer?

Because that’s exactly what’s going on thanks to Miller Lite and their Big Green Kegg. In an absolutely iconic collaboration, Miller Lite has partnered with Big Green Egg to launch the limited edition Big Green Egg Miller Lite Kegg. (RELATED: Adam Sandler Is Trying To Get John Daly And Tiger Woods In ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ And This Needs To Become Official ASAP)

Celebrating this incredible piece of genius, Miller Lite and Big Green Egg will be holding multiple launch events that will include BBQ cook-offs, live music and lots of Miller Lite beer.

Count me in!

Miller Lite x Big Green Egg collab…$350 pic.twitter.com/kOGGX6SH6z — 𝙹𝚘𝚑𝚗 𝙲𝚛𝚊𝚟𝚎𝚗 ↠ ʙᴇᴠɴᴇᴛ.ᴄᴏᴍ (@BevNETCraven) May 21, 2024

I can’t express how glorious this is.

The Big Green Egg is already magnificent in itself, something that gives you mad golf and Masters vibes while grilling out and enjoying a cold one.

But having one that you can put beer in? LOADS of beer?!

These summer BBQ’s can’t get here fast enough!