Famous Music Artist Camron Explains Bizarre CNN Appearance, Slams The Media

New York rapper Cam’ron appeared on the “It Is What It Is” podcast on Wednesday, during which he offered an explanation for his bizarre Monday night CNN interview.

The now-viral video clip showed Newsnight host Abby Phillip asking Cam’ron, whose real name is Cameron Giles, about the series of lawsuits filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs and a recently resurfaced video that shows Combs beating then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.

The rapper ignored the questions and acted aloof throughout the segment. At one point, he ignored a question and loudly slurped down a jar of Pink Horse Power, a male sex enhancement drink. “Sorry, I’m gon get some cheeks after this Horse Power drink,” said Cam’ron, who appears to be affiliated with the brand.

Cam’ron also told Phillip he had no idea why he was booked to talk about Diddy and turned to someone offscreen to ask who had arranged the appearance for him.

During his Wendesday podcast appearance, Cam’ron said he had very little insight to offer about Diddy, despite being repeatedly asked about the disgraced hip hop mogul.

“Whatever Diddy goes through … the video, I don’t support it. I don’t believe in domestic violence. I don’t believe in anything that has to do with being a pedophile. I don’t believe in sex trafficking. I think what I saw in the video was egregious and the charges [are] fucked up. They’re really fucked up,” he said.

The rapper then went off on the way he was brought in to discuss a subject matter that was not relevant to his personal experience.

“I don’t know why they didn’t watch “60 Minutes,” they didn’t watch Bill O’Reilly, this is what I do on them joints,” Cam’ron said. The rapper has previously appeared on both programs, and while he did tease O’Reilly at points, he generally appeared to take the interivews seriously.

“Y’all keep inviting me up to Fox, CNN, “60 Minutes,” you already know what the résumé is with them shows with me. But yeah, that’s what happened,” he said on the podcast.

Cam’ron set the record straight on how he felt about the barrage of questions about Diddy and called out the network for focusing on negative stories.

“I know we play and joke a lot, but y’all call us up there for that and don’t invite us to talk about shit that’s positive,” he said, noting that the interview was arranged on very short notice. “You could’ve pulled us up for a bunch of positive different things that we do, but you’re gonna play games. That’s what you got!”

During the CNN interview, Phillip asked him to comment on the numerous allegations against Diddy, which include sex trafficking and rape. Cam’ron has been in the New York rap scene since the early 1990s but said he had no personal insight into the matter.

“Did you recognize that kind of anger at all, from your experiences?” Philips asked Cam’ron during the segmanet, referring to the Cassie Ventura video.

He issued a few responses then started acting out, refusing to cooperate. (RELATED: Former Model Crystal McKinney Accuses Diddy Of Drugging And Sexually Assaulting Her In Newly Filed Lawsuit)

“Who’s the talent agent for this joint?” he asked. “You think I be sitting around watching what Diddy doing? I didn’t know this was a Diddy joint that y’all invited me to.”

“Who booked me for this joint?” he added, looking off-camera. “Y’all wildin.'”